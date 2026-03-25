Guest: Kevin Bambrough on HydroGraph and Nanotech

Doug has been waiting a long time for a nanotech story that was real. In this episode, he doesn’t mince words. He calls graphene “truly a magic material,” and says its potential is so big that it could one day “obviate the use of steel” and even replace copper in many applications because it’s lighter, stronger, and more conductive. That’s the level of promise we’re talking about here.

This episode is a deep dive into HydroGraph Clean Power, traded in Canada as CSE: HG and in the U.S. as OTCQB: HGRAF (paid subscribers heard about HydroGraph months ago).

HydroGraph is trying to turn graphene from a lab curiosity into a real industrial material with real commercial applications. And that’s what makes this story so interesting. There’s plenty of hype in tech today, especially around AI. But HydroGraph’s pitch is different. It’s not just software or vaporware. It’s a materials story. A manufacturing story. A platform story. And if Kevin Bambrough is right, it may be much bigger than most people realize. (HydroGraph)

Kevin joins us to explain why he became one of the company’s biggest believers, why he thinks HydroGraph’s fractal graphene is different from the rest of the graphene sector, and why this may be one of those rare situations where the market still doesn’t fully grasp what it’s looking at. As Doug puts it, this isn’t just another speculative science project. It’s a potential breakthrough in a material that could improve everything from buildings and batteries to coatings, plastics, and semiconductors.

If Doug is right, HydroGraph may be one of the first truly compelling public-market plays on the nanotech future he’s been talking about for years. And if that’s true, this story is still early.