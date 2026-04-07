”A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

— Donald J. Trump, the morning we recorded this episode

When the sitting president of the United States tweets something like that before lunch, you throw out your prep notes. Doug and I spent this episode working through what it actually means — for Iran, for Dubai, for diesel prices, for the 25th Amendment, and for anyone who’s been quietly wondering where on Earth you go when the guy with the nuclear codes is randomly capitalizing words and signing off with “Praise be to Allah.”

Doug’s answer to that last question might surprise you. It involves a 225-person island in the South Atlantic, a lobster cooperative, and Elon Musk’s Starlink. We also get into why Dubai’s real estate market is sitting on a trapdoor, whether abandoned supercars at DXB are a buying opportunity, and what a genuine oil supply shock does to a world already drowning in debt.

We’re hoping for Taco Tuesday. We’re planning for something else.

— Matt