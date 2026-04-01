DIY War, Oil, and a Market in Denial

Markets still look calm. That may be the most dangerous part.

In this episode of Doug Casey’s Take, Doug and I dig into the widening war with Iran and the much larger economic consequences that could follow if the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted. That is really the heart of this conversation. Not just who is bombing whom, or who is “winning,” but what happens when a major chunk of the world’s energy flow is put at risk and markets still act like everything is under control.

Doug argues that investors are badly underestimating the scale of the danger. Oil, shipping, fertilizer, supply chains, debt markets, private credit, AI speculation, overstretched valuations, all of it is sitting on top of a system that already looked fragile before this latest shock. As he puts it, “The market is often stupid.” His view is that people tend to ignore the obvious for as long as possible, and then panic all at once.

We also get into how war itself is changing. Cheap drones, improvised weapons, and decentralized attack methods are making expensive legacy systems look far less invincible than they once did. Doug sees that as one of the clearest lessons of the current conflict. The old assumptions about military dominance, deterrence, and battlefield superiority no longer hold the way they used to.

There is also a sharp detour into Argentina, where Doug gives an updated take on Javier Milei. He explains why he still sees Milei as historically important, but also why he thinks Milei is falling short in practice. For people who have followed Doug’s past praise of Milei, this part of the discussion will be worth hearing.

But the central takeaway is simple: the world is becoming more unstable, the financial system is more leveraged than most people appreciate, and the official story is still far more relaxed than reality warrants. Doug puts it bluntly: “The US government is like a gambler on tilt.”