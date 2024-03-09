You Can Run, But You Can't Hide

Join us at https://www.crisisinvesting.com

Chapters: 00:00 Intro The coming tyranny (00:00:02) Doug discusses the inevitability of tyranny and the futility of trying to escape it.

Doug's travels and long-term plan (00:01:21) Doug's conscious but semi-conscious plan for living in different places and what drew him to New Zealand.

Favorite ancient coins (00:04:10) Doug shares his preference for Greek and Roman coins, highlighting the artistic and historical significance.

Critique of game theory (00:10:22) Doug and the questioner discuss game theory as a tool of manipulation and its disconnection from reality.

The term "theater of war" (00:12:42) The history of the term "theater of war" and its connection to the concept of war as entertainment.

Positive news in Argentina (00:15:07) Doug and the questioner discuss positive developments in Argentina, including free city concepts and political changes.

EU's approval of a digital wallet (00:22:33) The inevitability of digital payment systems and the implications of digitization in Europe and globally.

Evaluating truth in a world of lies (00:26:09) The challenge of evaluating truth in a world filled with lies and the distinction between big and little lies.

The information problem (00:26:43) Discussing the danger of big lies, the impact of secondhand information, and the importance of considering the source.

Investing in gold (00:28:25) Explaining why gold is not an investment but a savings vehicle, and the distinction between savings, investing, and speculating.

Stakeholder concept (00:30:13) Critiquing the concept of stakeholders and its impact on decision-making in corporations.

Barrick Gold and gold stocks (00:32:53) Discussing the value of gold stocks and the preference for smaller entrepreneurial companies over large corporations.

Rare earths deposit discovery (00:34:24) Expressing skepticism about the announcement of a rare earths deposit discovery and the need to verify its authenticity.

Self-improvement and optimism (00:35:14) Reflecting on self-improvement and the pursuit of learning, with a touch of humor.

Optimism for Argentina (00:36:56) Expressing optimism about the potential for positive change in Argentina despite challenges.

Trump's potential cabinet selections (00:37:45) Debating whether Trump would make better cabinet appointments if re-elected.

Citizens against illegal invaders (00:39:00) Discussing the potential for citizen pushback against illegal immigration and the formation of gangs.

Mass psychosis and policy (00:44:18) Exploring the possibility of mass psychosis influencing immigration policies and societal perceptions.

Nanotechnology and human health (00:47:25) Discussing the positive potential of nanotechnology despite negative associations with mRNA vaccines.

Polo and societal access (00:48:39) Reflecting on the status of polo and its role as a passport into elite societies.

Unasked questions (00:51:01) Reflecting on unasked questions and the desire for constructive feedback.