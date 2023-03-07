Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

When Will SHTF?
0:00
-48:23

Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing's avatar
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
Mar 07, 2023

The Sci-fi short story mentioned: https://resilienceideas.com/when-im-64/

 Chapters:

00:00 Intro

00:12 When will SHTF?

08:08 Is AI real?

11:24 Could AI be Pro Liberty?

15:41 What is Law?

19:46 Do you hold any Currency beyond USD?

21:56 Extroverts Paradise?

24:04 What's the motivation behind the destructive acts of Big Business?

27:33 An economy with CBDCs

31:12 What motivates George Soros?

32:23 What's your take on Rick Rules' Battle Bank?

35:11 Advice for a friend who won't give up the ghost

40:13 Are the Elites Mocking us?

41:40 The ideal Fourth Turning Investment Portfolio

41:53 Greg Mannarino

44:04 "Great Courses" from Teaching Company

