To learn more about our private member service go to https://phyle.co
The Sci-fi short story mentioned: https://resilienceideas.com/when-im-64/
Join our email list to get Special reports and updates: https://dougcasey.substack.com/about
Connect with us on Telegram: https://t.me/dougcasey
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
00:12 When will SHTF?
08:08 Is AI real?
11:24 Could AI be Pro Liberty?
15:41 What is Law?
19:46 Do you hold any Currency beyond USD?
21:56 Extroverts Paradise?
24:04 What's the motivation behind the destructive acts of Big Business?
27:33 An economy with CBDCs
31:12 What motivates George Soros?
32:23 What's your take on Rick Rules' Battle Bank?
35:11 Advice for a friend who won't give up the ghost
40:13 Are the Elites Mocking us?
41:40 The ideal Fourth Turning Investment Portfolio
41:53 Greg Mannarino
44:04 "Great Courses" from Teaching Company