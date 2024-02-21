Welcome to The Crazy Years

Things are getting wild. What to do? Join us at https://crisisInvesting.com

Connect with us on Telegram: https://t.me/dougcasey

Chapters:

00:00 Intro Robert Mugabe and Malcolm X (00:00:15) Discussion of Mugabe's role in Rhodesia and the Shona and Ndebele tribes, and Malcolm X's libertarian views.

Gideon Gono and the Zimbabwe Dollar (00:05:26) Gideon Gono's role in Zimbabwe's economic crisis and the printing of the $100 trillion bill.

The Courage to Serve Act (00:12:13) Discussion of the bill to draft migrants into the military and its practical implications.

Michelle Obama's Potential Replacement of Joe Biden (00:13:48) Speculation about the possibility of Michelle Obama replacing Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

Dynastic Ambitions in American Politics (00:15:00) Exploration of the trend of political dynasties in American politics and examples of political families.

Impact of Migrants in Denver (00:21:33) Stories of the impact of Venezuelan migrants in Denver, including housing, city budget, and social issues.

The "Courage to Serve Act" (00:22:50) Critique of the act inviting foreigners to serve in the armed forces, concerns about foreign influence and cultural differences.

National Guard in Schools (00:27:27) Discussion on the controversial request to deploy the National Guard in a high school to address student violence, skepticism about the effectiveness of such intervention.

Migrant Influx and Potential Consequences (00:32:41) Concerns about the impact of migrant influx on urban black communities, speculation on the potential increase in numbers and the challenges of accommodating and integrating migrants.

Housing Migrants in Private Homes (00:35:16) Exploration of the idea of individuals housing migrants in their homes, including the potential financial incentives and the implications of this arrangement.

Consequences of Government Programs (00:40:44) Caution against accepting government offers and the potential long-term consequences, including the scrutiny and consequences faced by those who accepted government aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.