Weekly Recap
Everyone Has This War Wrong—Here's How We'll Profit ('Crisis Investing' Issue), Doug & Matt on DIY War & Market Denial, The Gap That Won't Close, Doug on 'Years of Stupidity', U.S. Oil Safety Net Gone
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Doug, you might be screwed? Do you need to sell your apartment in Buenos Aires? Matt, is your farm safe in Uruguay?
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