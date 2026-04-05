Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Vince Wagner's avatar
Vince Wagner
3h

Doug, you might be screwed? Do you need to sell your apartment in Buenos Aires? Matt, is your farm safe in Uruguay?

https://x.com/Adriano29CO/status/2040414923621048370?s=20

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