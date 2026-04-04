Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
1d

My estimate: The SPR won't be refilled in my lifetime. And I feel like I'm going to live another 60 years, for the purposes of the previous statement.

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Jay Bremyer's avatar
Jay Bremyer
1d

Important to see what's coming and how we need to position for success. Thanks for the details.

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