Everyone’s focused on the Strait of Hormuz. And they should be — the supply gap is 5.5 million barrels per day and widening. Meanwhile, Trump’s first national address on the war presented no plan to reopen the strait at all — and signaled he may be willing to end the conflict without restoring access to the waterway. The one chokepoint that carries roughly 15% of all the oil the world burns, and Washington appears to be writing it off.

But there’s a second problem building underneath the first one, and almost nobody is talking about it.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) — America’s emergency oil cushion, the one built specifically for moments like this — is nearly empty.

When the IEA authorized the release of 400 million barrels from member nations’ stockpiles last month, the U.S. committed the lion’s share: 172 million barrels. That single drawdown will push the SPR down to roughly 243 million barrels — less than 35% of capacity, the lowest level since Ronald Reagan’s first term. To put that in perspective, the U.S. burns through roughly 20 million barrels of oil a day. The entire reserve, at current levels, wouldn’t cover much more than two weeks of U.S. consumption.

And as I told you earlier this week, the IEA is already talking about doing it again.

The Refill Problem

The SPR was established in 1975, in the aftermath of the Arab oil embargo. The idea was straightforward: store enough crude to cushion the economy through exactly the kind of supply disruption we’re living through right now. At its peak, the reserve held over 700 million barrels. What’s left today is a fraction of that, and it’s about to get smaller.

Now, the current plan is to repurchase 200 million barrels within a year. That borders on fantasy — for several reasons. The last time the government tried to refill the reserve, it managed fewer than 60 million barrels in direct purchases over more than two years. The salt cavern infrastructure along the Gulf Coast that stores the crude was already stressed by the rapid drawdowns under Biden. And every barrel that goes back in has to be bought at whatever price oil is trading at — currently north of $100 — rather than the $75-odd prices at which many of those barrels were last acquired.

Put simply, the takeaway is this: the U.S. government is about to become one of the largest crude oil buyers in the world, for years, at prices it hasn’t paid in over a decade.

That’s not speculative demand. It’s not demand that vanishes when the next headline hits. This is government procurement on a multi-year timeline — and it’s happening on top of a market that’s already short 5.5 million barrels a day because the most important oil chokepoint on the planet is closed.

Not Just Any Oil

And here’s the final piece: the part most people overlook entirely.

When the government goes to refill the SPR, it can’t just buy whatever crude is cheapest. The reserve exists to backstop the refinery system — to step in when normal supply is disrupted and keep refineries running. That means the oil in the reserve has to match what those refineries are actually built to process.

The Gulf Coast refinery complex accounts for more than half of total U.S. refining capacity. These facilities were built in the 1980s and ‘90s specifically around heavy, sour crude from Venezuela and Colombia. They’ve been equipped with cokers, hydrocrackers, and sulfur recovery units designed to handle grades that simpler refineries can’t touch. They’re most profitable — and most useful in a crisis — when they run heavy crude.

So the SPR refill isn’t a generic oil purchase. It’s a heavy crude purchase. From the Western Hemisphere. From producers with existing export relationships to the Gulf Coast and the scale to supply a multi-year government procurement program.

There are maybe only a handful of companies in the world that fit that description.

Happy Easter to those of you celebrating this weekend!

Lau Vegys

P.S. In our latest issue of Crisis Investing — published earlier this week (along with two new recommendations to profit from the Iran–Hormuz crisis) — we upgraded two Latin American oil producers to BUY, both of which sit squarely in the path of this thesis. These are companies producing exactly the kind of heavy, sour crude the U.S. government will need to buy, from exactly the part of the world it needs to buy it from — with no exposure to the Hormuz disruption and full upside to everything I've described above. The intro is free for all subscribers, even if you're not yet on the paid side.