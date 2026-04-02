Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Blue eyed squint's avatar
Blue eyed squint
3d

What part of "Trump is telling Europe to secure it's oil through the strait and use their navies to open choke points" is the hard part to understand? It's the EU with destroyed nukes and coal plants, windmills and $200 diesel, duplicitous allied warmongers soaked in Ukrainian blood and stuffed with violent Muslim parasites. Arab Gulf nations are siding with Trump. Iran has been a threat to the Persian Gulf area for decades and City of London has the IRCG as a catspaw for strife, money for Lloyd's and to manipulate the price of Brent. Trump is breaking that and saying FU we are done to Israel at the same time. Why else would the IRCG have mansions in London and money stashed all over British banking interests? Trump and Bessent are connecting those dots and to heck with useless NATO backstabbing and CoL manipulation. It is why they try to kill him.

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Marion's avatar
Marion
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NEED MORE HELP

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Can't access my subscription

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