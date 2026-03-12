No, 400 Million Barrels Isn't Enough to Fix Hormuz
Chart of the Week #93
Oil spiked to nearly $120 per barrel last week. Then it crashed back down. What happened?
If you think it was just Trump telling CBS News the war was “very complete, pretty much”—and markets buying it—there’s more to the story.
You see, the International Energy Agency (IEA) just authorized the largest emergency oil stockpile release in history. And when I say largest, I mean it's not even close.
First, a quick primer on what the IEA actually does. It's a club of 38 wealthy nations formed in the 1970s to coordinate responses to energy crises. Member countries are required to stockpile strategic petroleum reserves—at least 90 days' worth of net imports. When a crisis hits, the IEA can coordinate a collective release to stabilize markets. Or attempt to, anyway.
That’s what just happened. And the scale is unprecedented.
As you can see from the chart above, the IEA has committed to releasing 400 million barrels from emergency stockpiles. Compare that to previous releases: First Gulf War, 75 million barrels. Hurricane Katrina and Libya, 60 million each. Ukraine in 2022, 183 million.
It dwarfs every single one of them. In fact, this release is larger than all previous IEA interventions in history—combined.
So has it worked?
Well... sort of. Oil did fall after the announcement. But not by much. And here’s the thing most people miss: when it comes to oil, what matters isn’t the total number of barrels released. What matters is the flow.
Oil markets don’t run on stockpiles. They run on daily flows. For all the noise from environmental extremists and green do-gooders, the reality is that our global economy still runs on oil. Every single day. Factories need it. Trucks need it. Ships need it. Planes need it. Petrochemicals go into everything from plastics to pharmaceuticals. The machine doesn’t stop.
And that machine runs on about 100 million barrels per day. Every day. That’s the baseline flow the world needs to keep the lights on and the supply chains moving.
The Strait of Hormuz, before it closed, was supplying around 15 million barrels of that daily flow. That’s gone now. And replacing 15 million barrels per day is a completely different problem than releasing 400 million barrels total.
Reserve releases buy time. They don’t solve the problem.
And the thing about strategic stockpiles is once you’re done draining them, they’re gone.
Sure, pipeline rerouting through Saudi Arabia and the UAE may help too. The shadow fleet—tankers running through Hormuz with their transponders off—helps a little. But even when you add it all up, there’s still a gap. A significant one.
We’ll dig into why that gap matters—and what it means for energy markets and investors who understand what’s actually happening here—in much greater detail in our upcoming issue. For now, just know this: 400 million barrels sounds like a lot. But in a world that burns through 100 million barrels every single day, it’s a temporary fix at best.
Regards,
Lau Vegys
P.S. As Doug Casey recently warned, the Iran crisis could be “the pin that the bubble has finally found.” In our latest Crisis Investing alert, we recommended a position designed to capitalize on what’s unfolding—and the market vulnerabilities that will persist long after the headlines fade.
1.How much is the price in US or swiss francs
2. Iwould like to ask Doug something about Uruguay, what is his emailadress?
Thanks