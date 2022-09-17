Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Warning: It's the Eleventh Hour!
Warning: It's the Eleventh Hour!

Sep 17, 2022

It's the two year anniversary of this podcast and, unfortunately, we have some bad news... If you like these podcasts, it's time to join our email list while you still can. Join our email list to get Special reports and updates: https://dougcasey.substack.com/p/pred... Connect with us on Telegram: https://t.me/dougcasey

Chapters

00:00:00 Introduction: Happy 2 years

4:22 Biden’s speech 

10:11 The rhetoric is escalating 

13:00 Head of DHS

17:40 Revolutions eat their own 

20:11 War in Ukraine

21:58 What can people do?

27:00 The market

Why this depression will be worse than the last Alternative channel https://vigilante.tv/c/doug_caseys_take/

