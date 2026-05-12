Walking in Front of the Jet Engine

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/VIP episodeThe full episode is only available to VIP subscribersSubscribe to watchWalking in Front of the Jet EngineVIP Call - May 11, 2026Matt Smith @ Crisis InvestingMay 12, 2026∙ Paid2ShareThis week’s VIP call wandered across most of the things keeping me up at night — and one of the guys gave us the metaphor of the year for it.A guy in Denver hopped the airport fence, walked across th…This post is for subscribers in the VIP planUpgrade to VIPAlready in the VIP plan? Sign inPhyle PRO & VIPCompanion newsletter for Phyle PRO & VIP members. By subscribing you also get access to the Phyle’s private social media network.Companion newsletter for Phyle PRO & VIP members. By subscribing you also get access to the Phyle’s private social media network.SubscribeAuthorsMatt Smith @ Crisis InvestingRecent PostsThis week: Iran, oil, supply chains, market complacency, and why this all feels a lot more serious than most people seem willing to admit.Mar 23 • Matt Smith @ Crisis InvestingGenZ, Market Volitality, and more...Nov 25, 2025 • Matt Smith @ Crisis InvestingGlobal Intel & Good-Faith DebateNov 17, 2025 • Matt Smith @ Crisis InvestingApril VIP Call HighlightsMay 3, 2025 • Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing