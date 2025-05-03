April VIP Call Highlights

April Highlights: “You Can’t Unsee This”

If you missed the April VIP calls, this highlight reel is your shortcut to the most urgent—and uncomfortable—insights we unpacked last month. It jumps around. It’s raw. But it delivers a front-row seat to the kind of behind-the-curtain thinking you won’t find anywhere else.

The central theme? The world is unraveling faster than most are willing to admit, and the economic order we’ve all grown up in is actively being restructured—by design or by chaos.

A few standout lines:

“Most of the wealth in the world is credit… what happens when all of that goes south?”

“If there’s no resolution with China in 30 days, it’s hard to conclude they’re not just trying to destroy the U.S.”

“The digital plumbing is in place. Palantir, Musk, the IRS—it’s not about efficiency, it’s about control.”

“Trump’s return might not be a revolution. It might be continuity—just in camo.”

“Stage One was Covid. Stage Two was the invasion. This… might be Stage Three.”

We dig into inflation, dollar devaluation, China’s gold-backed yuan strategy, and the quietly unfolding collapse of the single-price global market. If you’re investing in gold, positioning internationally, or just trying to understand the next phase of the game—we cover it.

The conversation spans hedge fund moves, central bank games, geopolitical realignments, and the deeper question that hovers over it all: Is this controlled demolition?

Listen with a critical ear. Some of what’s said here will feel extreme—until it happens.