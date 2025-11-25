GenZ, Market Volitality, and more...

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00VIP episodeThe full episode is only available to VIP subscribersSubscribe to watchGenZ, Market Volitality, and more...VIP Member's Call - November 17, 2025Matt Smith @ Crisis InvestingNov 25, 2025∙ Paid1ShareVIP/Founder members are welcome to join our live zoom conversation each Monday at 2pm Eastern time. Call in details below.Today we discuss the challenges faced by GenZ and the growing generational di…This post is for subscribers in the VIP planUpgrade to VIPAlready in the VIP plan? Sign inPhyle PRO & VIPCompanion newsletter for Phyle PRO & VIP members. By subscribing you also get access to the Phyle’s private social media network.Companion newsletter for Phyle PRO & VIP members. By subscribing you also get access to the Phyle’s private social media network.SubscribeAuthorsMatt Smith @ Crisis InvestingRecent PostsGlobal Intel & Good-Faith DebateNov 17 • Matt Smith @ Crisis InvestingApril VIP Call HighlightsMay 3 • Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing