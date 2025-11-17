Global Intel & Good-Faith Debate

VIP/Founder members are welcome to join our live zoom conversation each Monday at 2pm Eastern time. Call in details below.

One of the greatest benefits of our VIP calls is the ability to source real, on-the-ground intelligence from around the world and discuss the most controversial topics in good faith. This call was a prime example, delivering a powerful dose of reality that you won’t find in a newsfeed.

We started with a global tour of local reports, where members shared what they are actually seeing in their communities:

Political Upheaval : Surprising left-wing sweeps in conservative US towns, including the election of a transgender mayor in a previously deep-red Pennsylvania county.

Economic Divergence : While US contractors report a sharp slowdown with work drying up, Penang, Malaysia is experiencing a massive development boom fueled by billions in foreign investment for a new “silicon island.”

Immigration Flashpoints: A firsthand account of increased ICE activity and self-deportation in a Florida community, and the rapid rise of a right-wing, anti-immigration party in Denmark.

From there, the conversation moved to a series of controversial topics, including:

A Clash of Civilizations or a Controlled Conflict? A provocative and intense debate on weaponized migration and whether Christians and Muslims are being deliberately pitted against each other by global powers to foment a new war.

The Future of National Identity: A raw discussion on the assimilation of immigrants in the West, the compatibility of Sharia law, and the perceived “watering down” of both Christian and Islamic faiths.

Investments & Self-Defense: An inside look at a hotel investment in Uruguay, a bearish analysis of Bitcoin, and a critical review of the Byrna non-lethal weapon for self-defense.

To get the full, unfiltered context, the entire recording is a must-watch.



As a VIP/Founder subscriber you’re welcome to join us each Monday at 2pm EST using the zoom link below.