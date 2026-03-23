Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

This week: Iran, oil, supply chains, market complacency, and why this all feels a lot more serious than most people seem willing to admit.

VIP/Founders Call - March 23, 2026
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing's avatar
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
Mar 23, 2026
∙ Paid

Each week VIP/Founder members get together on zoom to discuss world events, the markets, share boots on the ground stories, and - most important - discuss solutions. If you’d like to join us for the…

This post is for subscribers in the VIP plan

© 2026 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture