Vigilante Justice, World War III, and Market Bifurcation

In today’s episode Doug Casey and I discuss global conflicts, economic bifurcation, jury nullification, and recent events including the UnitedHealth CEO assassination and Roger Ver's arrest.
Key Timestamps:
0:00 - Discussion of accelerating news cycles and global conflicts
2:45 - Analysis of Syria's regional fragmentation
4:45 - Signs pointing to World War III
8:00 - Discussion of global military presence and private armies
13:00 - Trump's threats to BRICS and economic bifurcation concerns
16:00 - Impact of market bifurcation on commodities trading
23:00 - UnitedHealth CEO assassination and vigilante justice
29:00 - Jury nullification history and current state
34:00 - Update on Ancap Radio
35:30 - Impact of prohibition vs potential CBDC effects on organized crime
39:00 - Discussion of presidential term limits
41:00 - Roger Ver's arrest and cryptocurrency advocacy
47:00 - Comments on Uruguayan elections and regional trade
Share this post