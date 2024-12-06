Playback speed
Share post
1

Vigilante Justice, World War III, and Market Bifurcation

Doug Casey's Take [ep.#361]
Matt Smith
and
Doug Casey
Dec 06, 2024
1
Transcript

In today’s episode Doug Casey and I discuss global conflicts, economic bifurcation, jury nullification, and recent events including the UnitedHealth CEO assassination and Roger Ver's arrest.

Key Timestamps:

0:00 - Discussion of accelerating news cycles and global conflicts

2:45 - Analysis of Syria's regional fragmentation

4:45 - Signs pointing to World War III

8:00 - Discussion of global military presence and private armies

13:00 - Trump's threats to BRICS and economic bifurcation concerns

16:00 - Impact of market bifurcation on commodities trading

23:00 - UnitedHealth CEO assassination and vigilante justice

29:00 - Jury nullification history and current state

34:00 - Update on Ancap Radio

35:30 - Impact of prohibition vs potential CBDC effects on organized crime

39:00 - Discussion of presidential term limits

41:00 - Roger Ver's arrest and cryptocurrency advocacy

47:00 - Comments on Uruguayan elections and regional trade

Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
