Viewer Q&A: Failed Societies, Digital ID, Carl Jung, Bitcoin, Agorism's Founder, "The Jewish Question", and much more

In this interactive Q&A session, discussion points include the thoughts of Doug Casey on Carl Jung and Sigmund Freud, his take on the legal industry and the coming collapse of Western civilization. He also talks about the possible risks and advantages of dealing with small local lawyers over big named ones, thoughts on paid entrepreneurship memberships and his stance on pro-gun movements in Latin America. An important section of the video includes his insights on Bitcoin, his belief in its potential for growth and his advice for those wondering if it's too late to invest.

Chapters:

00:00 Intro

00:14 Discussion on Carl Jung and Psychotherapy

02:01 Critique of Psychiatry and Personal Experiences

03:16 The Dangers of Psychiatry and State Control

04:25 Living in Different Countries and Adapting to Changes

07:05 The Future of the Ben Gurion Canal

09:52 Discussion on Digital Wallets and Cryptocurrency

13:41 The Difference Between Failed Societies and Failed States

19:21 The Influence of Jewish Community in the West

23:27 Thoughts on Agorism and Its Future

26:40 Bill Gates' New Project '50 in 5' and Its Implications

31:34 The Impact of Digital Infrastructure and Public-Private Partnerships

36:18 Discussing Moderna and Vaccine Skepticism

36:51 Investing in Moderna: Risks and Rewards

38:30 Regrets and Reflections: A Personal Journey

39:43 Moral Failings and Personal Growth

41:47 The Intricacies of Truth, Lies, and Integrity

44:22 Exploring the World of Masons and Conspiracies

46:36 Choosing the Right Lawyer: Insights and Advice

56:14 The Rise of Pro-Gun Movements in Latin America

01:00:10 Investing in Bitcoin: Is It Too Late?

01:02:41 Favorite Guns and Personal Preferences