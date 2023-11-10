Viewer Q&A: Failed Societies, Digital ID, Carl Jung, Bitcoin, Agorism's Founder, "The Jewish Question", and much more

In this interactive Q&A session, discussion points include the thoughts of Doug Casey on Carl Jung and Sigmund Freud, his take on the legal industry and the coming collapse of Western civilization. He also talks about the possible risks and advantages of dealing with small local lawyers over big named ones, thoughts on paid entrepreneurship memberships and his stance on pro-gun movements in Latin America. An important section of the video includes his insights on Bitcoin, his belief in its potential for growth and his advice for those wondering if it's too late to invest.
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
00:14 Discussion on Carl Jung and Psychotherapy
02:01 Critique of Psychiatry and Personal Experiences
03:16 The Dangers of Psychiatry and State Control
04:25 Living in Different Countries and Adapting to Changes
07:05 The Future of the Ben Gurion Canal
09:52 Discussion on Digital Wallets and Cryptocurrency
13:41 The Difference Between Failed Societies and Failed States
19:21 The Influence of Jewish Community in the West
23:27 Thoughts on Agorism and Its Future
26:40 Bill Gates' New Project '50 in 5' and Its Implications
31:34 The Impact of Digital Infrastructure and Public-Private Partnerships
36:18 Discussing Moderna and Vaccine Skepticism
36:51 Investing in Moderna: Risks and Rewards
38:30 Regrets and Reflections: A Personal Journey
39:43 Moral Failings and Personal Growth
41:47 The Intricacies of Truth, Lies, and Integrity
44:22 Exploring the World of Masons and Conspiracies
46:36 Choosing the Right Lawyer: Insights and Advice
56:14 The Rise of Pro-Gun Movements in Latin America
01:00:10 Investing in Bitcoin: Is It Too Late?
01:02:41 Favorite Guns and Personal Preferences