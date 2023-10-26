UN, Holy War, Economic Citizenship, new Speaker of the House and more... Doug Casey's Take [Ep#286]

In this episode, Doug Casey & Matt Smith discuss the United Nations, the invasion of Grenada, and that time Doug came up with the idea of "economic citizenship". They criticize the UN for its perceived ineffectiveness and high cost. The discussion then shifts to the 1983 invasion of Grenada, which Casey believes was a criminal enterprise. The conversation concludes with the discussion of various topics, including the latest GDP numbers and modern monetary theory.

Join our email list to get Special reports and updates:

https://dougcasey.substack.com/about

Connect with us on Telegram: https://t.me/dougcasey

Chapters:

00:00 Intro

The founding of the UN [00:00:25]

Discussion on the founding of the United Nations (UN) and its perceived ineffectiveness.

The invasion of Grenada [00:03:33]

Conversation about the US invasion of Grenada in 1983 and the reasons behind it.

Casey's plan to anarchize a country [00:08:10]

Casey explains his plan to anarchize a country by setting up a public corporation and offering economic citizenship in exchange for investments.

The Speaker of the House and Hillary Clinton's Birthday [00:13:14]

Discussion about the Speaker of the House and Hillary Clinton's birthday, including her desire to be elected president and the chaotic political situation in the US.

The Assassination of President Park Chung Hee [00:15:11]

Talk about the assassination of President Park Chung Hee of South Korea, his connection to Mr. Kim, and the related deaths of people around Hillary and Bill Clinton.

The New Speaker of the House and American Taliban [00:20:53]

Conversation about the new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, being labeled as "American Taliban" due to his religious beliefs and support for Israel, and the potential consequences of having such a person in power.

Muhammad Ali re-enters boxing [00:30:59]

Discussion about Muhammad Ali being kicked out of boxing for refusing to be drafted and the significance of his return.

First commercial flight of the Boeing 707 [00:32:38]

Importance of the Boeing 707's first commercial flight in 1958 and how it revolutionized global travel.

Upcoming runoff election in Argentina [00:38:08]

Discussion about the upcoming runoff election in Argentina and the possibility of an anarcho-capitalist being elected as a major historical event.

The United Nations and media bias [00:38:32]

Discussion on the ignorance and malevolence of media writers and talking heads, possibly regarding the United Nations.

Active shooter in Maine [00:38:44]

Mention of an ongoing active shooter situation and speculation on the possibility of Israel invading Gaza.

Uncertainty and anticipation [00:39:02]

Expressing uncertainty about the events unfolding and anticipation to learn more information.