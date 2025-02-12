Trump's Economic Reset Explained

The U.S. government appears to be actively preparing for a controlled devaluation of the dollar, leveraging gold, tariffs, and strategic asset accumulation to execute a new financial regime.
Investors and individuals should position themselves for a world where the dollar is devalued 90% compared to gold.
Part of the plan was spelled out in a November 2024 paper by Stephen Miran who has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA).
Statements from Trump’s Nominee for Commerce Secretary back in October yield many more clues. The new Sovereign Wealth fund will play a key role.
Tariffs, capital controls, a massively new industrial policy, and a massively devalued dollar are on the way. Like when Nixon closed the gold window in 1971 and the with the Plaza Accord in 1985, a new monetary regime is coming our way.
To explain the details, we’re sharing a podcast I recorded with Mike Farris ofyesterday.
I guarantee this is a take you’ve never heard before.
It is an exciting time - a time to prepare.
Matt
00:00 Introduction and Overview
01:15 The Big Story: Trump's Economic Plan
02:07 Gold Market Dynamics
05:12 Impact on the U.S. Economy
06:33 Currency Manipulation and Trade Policies
09:02 Historical Context: 1971 and 1985
10:46 Future Economic Strategies
15:55 Potential Consequences and Public Perception
17:21 Global Trade and Tariff Strategies
26:54 The Role of Crypto and CBDCs
37:53 Civil War at the Top: Competing Factions
43:24 Setting Up the Sovereign Wealth Fund
44:57 Trump's Philosophical Core and Gaza
45:48 The Gaza Conflict and Its Implications
48:03 Surveillance State and Digital Currency
51:28 AI Boom and Economic Disruption
55:36 Managing Capital and Economic Strategy
01:00:21 The Role of Gold and Inflation
01:05:12 Potential Bank Runs and Capital Controls
01:10:12 Economic Disputes and Global Relations
01:12:16 Final Thoughts and Future Plans
