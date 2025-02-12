Trump's Economic Reset Explained

The U.S. government appears to be actively preparing for a controlled devaluation of the dollar, leveraging gold, tariffs, and strategic asset accumulation to execute a new financial regime.

Investors and individuals should position themselves for a world where the dollar is devalued 90% compared to gold.



Part of the plan was spelled out in a November 2024 paper by Stephen Miran who has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA).

Statements from Trump’s Nominee for Commerce Secretary back in October yield many more clues. The new Sovereign Wealth fund will play a key role.

Tariffs, capital controls, a massively new industrial policy, and a massively devalued dollar are on the way. Like when Nixon closed the gold window in 1971 and the with the Plaza Accord in 1985, a new monetary regime is coming our way.

To explain the details, we’re sharing a podcast I recorded with Mike Farris of

yesterday.

I guarantee this is a take you’ve never heard before.

It is an exciting time - a time to prepare.

Matt

00:00 Introduction and Overview

01:15 The Big Story: Trump's Economic Plan

02:07 Gold Market Dynamics

05:12 Impact on the U.S. Economy

06:33 Currency Manipulation and Trade Policies

09:02 Historical Context: 1971 and 1985

10:46 Future Economic Strategies

15:55 Potential Consequences and Public Perception

17:21 Global Trade and Tariff Strategies

26:54 The Role of Crypto and CBDCs

37:53 Civil War at the Top: Competing Factions

43:24 Setting Up the Sovereign Wealth Fund

44:57 Trump's Philosophical Core and Gaza

45:48 The Gaza Conflict and Its Implications

48:03 Surveillance State and Digital Currency

51:28 AI Boom and Economic Disruption

55:36 Managing Capital and Economic Strategy

01:00:21 The Role of Gold and Inflation

01:05:12 Potential Bank Runs and Capital Controls

01:10:12 Economic Disputes and Global Relations

01:12:16 Final Thoughts and Future Plans