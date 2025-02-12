Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
9
1

Trump's Economic Reset Explained

Gold, Tariffs, Dollar Devaluation, Sovereign Wealth Fund, and more
Matt Smith
and
Coffee and a Mike
Feb 12, 2025
9
1
Share
Transcript

The U.S. government appears to be actively preparing for a controlled devaluation of the dollar, leveraging gold, tariffs, and strategic asset accumulation to execute a new financial regime.

Investors and individuals should position themselves for a world where the dollar is devalued 90% compared to gold.

Part of the plan was spelled out in a November 2024 paper by Stephen Miran who has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA).

Statements from Trump’s Nominee for Commerce Secretary back in October yield many more clues. The new Sovereign Wealth fund will play a key role.

Tariffs, capital controls, a massively new industrial policy, and a massively devalued dollar are on the way. Like when Nixon closed the gold window in 1971 and the with the Plaza Accord in 1985, a new monetary regime is coming our way.

To explain the details, we’re sharing a podcast I recorded with Mike Farris of

Coffee and a Mike
yesterday.

I guarantee this is a take you’ve never heard before.

It is an exciting time - a time to prepare.

Matt

00:00 Introduction and Overview

01:15 The Big Story: Trump's Economic Plan

02:07 Gold Market Dynamics

05:12 Impact on the U.S. Economy

06:33 Currency Manipulation and Trade Policies

09:02 Historical Context: 1971 and 1985

10:46 Future Economic Strategies

15:55 Potential Consequences and Public Perception

17:21 Global Trade and Tariff Strategies

26:54 The Role of Crypto and CBDCs

37:53 Civil War at the Top: Competing Factions

43:24 Setting Up the Sovereign Wealth Fund

44:57 Trump's Philosophical Core and Gaza

45:48 The Gaza Conflict and Its Implications

48:03 Surveillance State and Digital Currency

51:28 AI Boom and Economic Disruption

55:36 Managing Capital and Economic Strategy

01:00:21 The Role of Gold and Inflation

01:05:12 Potential Bank Runs and Capital Controls

01:10:12 Economic Disputes and Global Relations

01:12:16 Final Thoughts and Future Plans

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matt Smith
Coffee and a Mike
Writes Coffee’s Substack Subscribe
Recent Episodes
A Vision of Minimal Government & A Gold Standard
  Matt Smith and doug casey
"This is Criminally Insane": Doug Casey on Trump's Gaza Plan
  Matt Smith and doug casey
Gold and Global Tensions on the rise
  Matt Smith
"This Is Our Last Chance" Doug Casey and Paul Craig Roberts
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey
China shocks TikTok users, LA Fires, and Trump eyes Greenland, Canada, Panama and more
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey
The H1B Controversy and The Big Differences Between India & The West
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey
Argentina is Booming: Why The US May Be Next...
  Matt Smith