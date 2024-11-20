Playback speed
"This isn't going to be a peaceful transfer of power."

General Mike Flynn Joins us for Doug Casey's Take [ep.#359}
Doug Casey
,
LTG USA (RET) Michael T. Flynn
, and
Matt Smith
Nov 20, 2024
3
4
Today we’re joined by General Michael Flynn who delivers a blistering critique of the bureaucratic deep state, the Bidenistas, and the dangerous path the U.S. is treading both domestically and internationally. Flynn doesn’t mince words as he outlines the urgent need for bold and unconventional actions to restore order and accountability in government.

"You see this building behind me? It’s never going to ruin your life again."
Flynn describes what real leadership looks like, imagining the moment Trump could shut down the FBI entirely, symbolizing a reckoning for government overreach.

For Flynn, it’s not just about reform—it’s about uprooting entrenched systems:
"There’s no trimming the branches here. It’s time to pull it out by the roots."

He draws parallels between historical leaders like Alexander the Great and Trump, emphasizing the need for extraordinary courage to tackle extraordinary times. Flynn warns of the stakes:
"If Trump doesn’t take these actions, I’m not sure we’ll course correct in time."

From the dangers of escalating tensions with Russia—“We’re one step from World War III”—to the cultural decay caused by a “woke bureaucracy,” Flynn paints a stark picture of America’s challenges. Yet, he remains optimistic that decisive leadership and a mandate for change can restore the nation to greatness.

Timestamps (from youtube)

00:00 Introduction and Historical Context
01:27 Current Political Climate and Leadership
02:53 International Tensions and Potential Conflicts
04:39 Trump's Potential Actions and Responsibilities
10:26 Government Reforms and Accountability
14:57 Challenges in Government Culture and Efficiency
24:25 The Need for Demonstrated Actions
26:30 Trump's Potential Actions and Bureaucratic Challenges
27:44 Reforming the Defense Intelligence Agency
30:39 The Problem with Multiple Intelligence Agencies
32:50 The Need for Extraordinary Reform
36:27 The Importance of Competent Leadership
42:07 Avoiding Future Conflicts and Civil War
44:51 Closing Remarks and Final Thoughts

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
Appears in episode
Matt Smith
LTG USA (RET) Michael T. Flynn
General Flynn's Substack - Official
Doug Casey
