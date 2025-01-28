Playback speed
"This Is Our Last Chance" Doug Casey and Paul Craig Roberts

Doug Casey's Take [ep.#367]
Matt Smith
and
Doug Casey
Jan 28, 2025
2
3
Transcript

This one is almost certain to earn us a strike on Youtube…

Today, we’re joined by Paul Craig Roberts to discuss Trump's first days as president and key challenges ahead. Roberts says, “This is our last chance” and “This is a life-and-death fight.”

If you don’t already follow Paul Craig Roberts, sign up for his free newsletter at https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/

- The role of federal bureaucracies in blocking presidential agendas

- How the Federal Reserve could impact economic policy

- Current foreign policy concerns in the Middle East

- History of executive power expansion since FDR

- Impact of the 1913 Federal Reserve Act and income tax

- The decline of American manufacturing cities

- Regulatory agencies and their relationship with industry

- Immigration policy and border concerns

- Discussion of potential risks to Trump's agenda

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction: The Power Struggle

01:29 Interview with Paul Craig Roberts

02:58 Trump's Political Challenges

06:42 The Establishment's Influence

07:56 The Role of DEI and Legal Discrimination

10:49 The Fight Against the Deep State

12:52 The Institutionalized Establishment

21:59 The Executive Power Trend

34:40 Historical Context and Government Control

40:24 The Return of Slavery: Income Taxes and Government Control

40:54 Trump's Proposal: Eliminating Income Tax

41:28 Offshoring and Its Impact on American Manufacturing

43:02 The Decline of American Cities

46:50 Regulatory Agencies and Corporate Interests

48:27 COVID-19 Vaccines and Public Health Concerns

50:31 The Deep State and Trump's Challenges

53:37 Global Politics: Europe, NATO, and Western Civilization

56:34 Trump's Vision and the Establishment's Resistance

01:02:28 The Future of America: Hope and Challenges

01:03:07 Historical Reflections: Nixon, Reagan, and Trump

01:12:28 Final Thoughts and Farewell

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
Matt Smith
Doug Casey
