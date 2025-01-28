"This Is Our Last Chance" Doug Casey and Paul Craig Roberts

This one is almost certain to earn us a strike on Youtube…
Today, we’re joined by Paul Craig Roberts to discuss Trump's first days as president and key challenges ahead. Roberts says, “This is our last chance” and “This is a life-and-death fight.”
- The role of federal bureaucracies in blocking presidential agendas
- How the Federal Reserve could impact economic policy
- Current foreign policy concerns in the Middle East
- History of executive power expansion since FDR
- Impact of the 1913 Federal Reserve Act and income tax
- The decline of American manufacturing cities
- Regulatory agencies and their relationship with industry
- Immigration policy and border concerns
- Discussion of potential risks to Trump's agenda
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction: The Power Struggle
01:29 Interview with Paul Craig Roberts
02:58 Trump's Political Challenges
06:42 The Establishment's Influence
07:56 The Role of DEI and Legal Discrimination
10:49 The Fight Against the Deep State
12:52 The Institutionalized Establishment
21:59 The Executive Power Trend
34:40 Historical Context and Government Control
40:24 The Return of Slavery: Income Taxes and Government Control
40:54 Trump's Proposal: Eliminating Income Tax
41:28 Offshoring and Its Impact on American Manufacturing
43:02 The Decline of American Cities
46:50 Regulatory Agencies and Corporate Interests
48:27 COVID-19 Vaccines and Public Health Concerns
50:31 The Deep State and Trump's Challenges
53:37 Global Politics: Europe, NATO, and Western Civilization
56:34 Trump's Vision and the Establishment's Resistance
01:02:28 The Future of America: Hope and Challenges
01:03:07 Historical Reflections: Nixon, Reagan, and Trump
01:12:28 Final Thoughts and Farewell
