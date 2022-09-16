This Investment Is Going UP and TO THE RIGHT

If you like these podcasts, it's time to join our email list.
It's quite possible that the censorship hammer will soon fall on us here.
Join our email list to get Special reports and updates: https://dougcasey.substack.com/about
Connect with us on Telegram: https://t.me/dougcasey
12 characteristics of Western Civilization: https://youtu.be/B0a9NvuU3Ok
Alternative channel https://vigilante.tv/c/doug_caseys_take/
00:00:00 Introduction
00:15 Is it time for crisis investing in Sri Lanka or Venezuela?
1:24 Do you think about your legacy and what you will leave behind?
5:20 Thoughts on Putin’s speech
6:46 Gold storage tips?
8:45 Thought about Russia
10:23 Episode with Jim Rogers?
11:08 Reliable real estate agent in Brazil or Uruguay?
12:20 Doug’s favorite TV Shows
16:40 Will the good guys win?
20:00 Recommendations for teaching critical thinking
23:45 Advice for parent with a teenage daughter
27:25 Acquiring copies of important literature
31:26 Should we give birth in Brazil?
32:33 Latin America affected by crisis in Europe?
34:30 Role physical Gold and Silver will play
36:46 How does high energy prices affect gold companies?
38:49 Skills to learn in order to survive the next few decades
39:40 Uranium
41:12 Fan from Kansas that can’t flee
43:38 Why does Doug do the interviews?
45:28 Thoughts on Paraguay
47:31 Another live Q&A?
48:14 What questions would Doug have for Neil Stevenson?