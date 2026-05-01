The Pre-IPO Company Building the Universal Remote for Everything

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/VIP episodeThe full episode is only available to VIP subscribersSubscribe to watchThe Pre-IPO Company Building the Universal Remote for EverythingPrivate Placement OpportunityMatt Smith @ Crisis InvestingMay 01, 2026∙ Paid1ShareWe’ve been bringing you mining and resource opportunities for a long time. Today’s alert is different — and we want to be upfront about that before you read another word.This is a private placement i…This post is for subscribers in the VIP planUpgrade to VIPAlready in the VIP plan? Sign inPhyle PRO & VIPCompanion newsletter for Phyle PRO & VIP members. By subscribing you also get access to the Phyle’s private social media network.Companion newsletter for Phyle PRO & VIP members. By subscribing you also get access to the Phyle’s private social media network.SubscribeAuthorsMatt Smith @ Crisis InvestingRecent PostsThis week: Iran, oil, supply chains, market complacency, and why this all feels a lot more serious than most people seem willing to admit.Mar 23 • Matt Smith @ Crisis InvestingGeopolitics, the ‘Valley of Death,’ and the Future of WarDec 10, 2025 • Matt Smith @ Crisis InvestingGenZ, Market Volitality, and more...Nov 25, 2025 • Matt Smith @ Crisis InvestingGlobal Intel & Good-Faith DebateNov 17, 2025 • Matt Smith @ Crisis InvestingPhyle VIP Collaboration CallMay 19, 2025 • Matt Smith @ Crisis InvestingApril VIP Call HighlightsMay 3, 2025 • Matt Smith @ Crisis InvestingVIP Collaboration Call 9/2/24Sep 2, 2024 • Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing