The New Bull Market in Gold & Bitcoin

The MacArthur Genius Awards Program (00:00:30) Discussion of the history and selection process of the MacArthur Genius Awards program, with criticism of the recent recipients.

Current State of Gold (00:16:15) Analysis of the current price of gold, its historical highs, and its potential for future growth.

Momentum in Gold Stocks (00:20:26) Assessment of the momentum and sentiment around gold stocks, with an emphasis on their current undervaluation.

Bitcoin and Gold Breaking All-Time Highs (00:24:52) Implications of both Bitcoin and gold breaking to all-time highs, including the impact on the value of the US dollar and the competition for savings capital.

Bitcoin's characteristics (00:29:00) Discussion on Bitcoin's qualities as sound money, transfer mechanism, and its characteristics compared to traditional money.

Bitcoin's demand and accessibility (00:31:28) Impact of ETFs on Bitcoin's accessibility, exposure to new investors, and the expansion of demand.

Bitcoin and gold stocks investment (00:32:19) Comparative analysis of investing in Bitcoin, gold, and gold stocks, and the potential for higher returns.

Bitcoin's future and supply dynamics (00:34:45) Discussion on Bitcoin's future supply dynamics, including halving, limited supply, and potential increase in value.

Gold stocks investment potential (00:36:28) Potential for high returns in gold stocks, their performance in past cycles, and specific stock recommendations.