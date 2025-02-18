The Mar-a-Lago Accords and the Future of Gold: A Conversation with Dan Denning

Recently, I jumped on a call with Dan Denning from Bonner Private Research for a deep dive into one of the biggest financial shifts happening right now: the revaluation of the U.S. dollar and gold.

We got into Trump’s economic team, their strategy for devaluing the dollar, and what that means for gold, mining stocks, and the future of money itself. There’s a lot happening under the surface that most investors aren’t seeing—yet.

Here’s a breakdown of the key topics we covered, with timestamps so you can jump to what matters most to you.

Timestamps & Major Topics

[00:00:00] Kicking things off – Dan Denning and I set the stage for the conversation.

[00:01:00] A little about me – If you don’t know my background, here’s a quick rundown: entrepreneur-turned-regenerative cattle farmer in Uruguay, working with Doug Casey, and a big believer in getting geographically unlinked from centralized systems.

[00:02:00] What the hell is regenerative farming? – How I run 250 head of cattle with zero external inputs, and why this model matters in today’s world.

[00:04:00] The Mar-a-Lago Accords – Trump’s team has a real plan to reset the monetary system. It’s not just talk. We break down what’s coming and what it means for you.

[00:07:00] Why they want to devalue the dollar – Trump’s people think the dollar is way too strong, making U.S. exports uncompetitive. Their solution? Drive it lower. Here’s how they’re doing it.

[00:11:00] Will this actually work? – Whether they pull it off or not, the fact that they’re even trying is a game-changer.

[00:13:00] Gold’s role in the reset – Trump’s team isn’t stupid. They know gold is key to restoring faith in the financial system. We go deep into how they might use it.

[00:16:00] What’s really in Fort Knox? – Elon Musk and Rand Paul want an audit of U.S. gold reserves. If it turns out the gold isn’t there (or if there’s way more than expected), what happens next?

[00:18:00] Gold’s breakout – Is this rally the start of something huge, or just another head fake? Spoiler: this one looks real.

[00:21:00] Infrastructure & energy – Trump wants to rip out the regulatory roadblocks and supercharge energy and AI. This could be the biggest infrastructure buildout since the 1950s.

[00:26:00] Mining stocks – They’ve been dirt cheap and ignored for years. That’s starting to change. Here’s why it’s a massive opportunity.

[00:28:00] The final gold bull market? – Doug Casey has called this the last great gold boom before gold gets remonetized. If he’s right, this is your last chance to play it.

[00:33:00] The risks no one talks about – Even if Trump’s team pulls this off, does it just lead to an even bigger, more centralized government? We dig into it.

[00:38:00] Redeemability – Will this new system actually let people redeem dollars for gold, or is it just another illusion?

[00:41:00] The China model? – Trump’s approach has a lot in common with China’s industrial strategy. Is that where we’re heading?

[00:45:00] Wrapping up – Everything’s about to change. Are you ready for it?

Bottom Line

Gold is moving. The financial world is shifting in ways that most people won’t understand until it’s too late. But if you’re paying attention, there’s a rare opportunity here.

