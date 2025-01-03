The H1B Controversy and The Big Differences Between India & The West

Today we’re joined by our friend, Jayant Bhandari to discuss the recent backlash against Indian immigrants in the tech sector and the H1B visa’s that bring them to the US.

Jayant offers candid insights on the Indian caste system, the immigration patterns in Canada and the U.S., and the future of Western civilization amidst the massive importation - legal and illegal - of migrants from the third world.

Be sure to sign up for free updates from Jayant here: https://jayantbhandari.com/

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction

00:41 Discussion on H1B Visa Controversy

05:04 Debate on Indian Software Engineers

10:00 Caste System and Indian Society

24:24 Immigration and Its Impact on Canada

33:38 Future of Western Societies

37:23 Romanticizing India and Vivek's Background

38:38 Indian Influence in Western Politics

39:29 Cultural Impact and Western Civilization

40:55 Political Ambitions and Tribal Voting

42:28 Future Predictions for Western Society

48:02 Immigration and Its Consequences

52:35 Technology and Labor Market Shifts

59:03 Cultural and Religious Influences

01:07:14 Online Behavior and Social Media Dynamics

01:13:12 Capitalism & Morality