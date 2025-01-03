The H1B Controversy and The Big Differences Between India & The West

Today we’re joined by our friend, Jayant Bhandari to discuss the recent backlash against Indian immigrants in the tech sector and the H1B visa’s that bring them to the US.
Jayant offers candid insights on the Indian caste system, the immigration patterns in Canada and the U.S., and the future of Western civilization amidst the massive importation - legal and illegal - of migrants from the third world.
Be sure to sign up for free updates from Jayant here: https://jayantbhandari.com/
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction
00:41 Discussion on H1B Visa Controversy
05:04 Debate on Indian Software Engineers
10:00 Caste System and Indian Society
24:24 Immigration and Its Impact on Canada
33:38 Future of Western Societies
37:23 Romanticizing India and Vivek's Background
38:38 Indian Influence in Western Politics
39:29 Cultural Impact and Western Civilization
40:55 Political Ambitions and Tribal Voting
42:28 Future Predictions for Western Society
48:02 Immigration and Its Consequences
52:35 Technology and Labor Market Shifts
59:03 Cultural and Religious Influences
01:07:14 Online Behavior and Social Media Dynamics
01:13:12 Capitalism & Morality
