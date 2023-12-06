Stalin, Hitler, The Civil War, and Colonialism

Join our email list to get Special reports and updates: https://dougcasey.substack.com/about

Chapters: 00:00 Intro Stalin's Birthday (00:04:54) Discussion on Stalin's birthday, his role as a dictator, and why no one attempted to assassinate him.

Tito's Attempt on Stalin (00:07:55) Mention of Joseph Tito's attempts to assassinate Stalin and the message he sent to stop the attempts.

Enver Hoxha and Albanian Bunkers (00:09:57) Conversation about Enver Hoxha, the ruler of Albania, and the large number of bunkers he built throughout the country.

The untouchables in India (00:12:23) Discussion about the dalit movement in India and the caste system, and how it has changed over time.

Tensions between Hindus and Muslims in India (00:15:03) Exploration of the growing nationalism among Hindus and the potential for civil war or secession in India due to religious differences.

Colonialism and its impact (00:17:43) Debate on the pros and cons of colonialism, including the imposition of Western culture and technology, and the potential consequences of its absence in Africa.

The World Service Authority Passport (00:25:12) Doug discusses his experiences traveling with a World Service Authority passport and gaining entrance to various countries.

Jefferson Davis and the Civil War (00:28:25) Doug reflects on the death of Jefferson Davis and discusses the mythologization of the Civil War, sharing his perspective on Abraham Lincoln and the secession of the South.

Slavery and its History (00:37:17) Doug delves into the history of slavery, discussing its abolition in various countries and offering his thoughts on the topic.

The logic of history (00:39:07) Discussion on the potential outcomes of the abolition of slavery and the narrative arc of American history.

The significance of Juneteenth (00:40:00) Conversation about the new national holiday and the perception of the US as the only country celebrating it.

Entertainment and arm's length (00:41:11) The idea of maintaining distance from societal issues and the hope for engaging conversations and reactions from listeners.