Signal Drama, Iran, and a Coming "Capital Levy"

In this episode of Doug Casey’s Take, Doug and I dive into the uproar over top U.S. security officials using Signal to hash out war plans—only for a journalist to stumble into the chat. Doug shrugs off the breach as a rookie mistake, saying it’s “forgivable” for a new administration, but he’s floored by the “cavalier way” they’re plotting strikes.

That leads us into a broader discussion: Why is the U.S. knee-deep in Yemen, batting for Israeli ships while our own merchant marine is practically non-existent? Is all of this just a pretext to go after Iran? Doug thinks the odds are high—especially given Israel’s current predicament.

From there, we explore the blurring line between real news and digital noise—what Doug calls a “make-believe world.” We touch upon Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's claim that "the relationship with the U.S. is over," Trump's latest tariff threats, and signs of retaliation already brewing. We also look at Europe's rollout of the digital euro, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's ambitions to "unlock” household savings for military spending.​

We go on to discuss privatizing the TSA’s 75,000-strong bureaucracy, DOGE blowing the lid off an $840 million survey fraud, and gold and copper climbing to all-time highs.

Timestamps (from Youtube):

00:00 Introduction and Signal App Controversy

01:44 US Military and Yemen Conflict

04:32 Israel and Middle East Tensions

06:10 Signal Chats and War Ethics

18:10 Government Overstaffing and Waste

22:24 Economic Policies and Tariffs

28:01 Mark Carney's Public Comment and Trump's Statements

28:21 Concerns Over the Digital Euro and European Savings

28:52 European Exodus: Where to Go?

31:31 Unlocking Savings: Historical Context and Implications

34:10 Trump's Government Reallocations and Capital Levies

38:19 Epic City: Islamic Property Development in Texas

48:01 Copper Prices and Economic Predictions

51:54 Gold Stocks and Market Outlook

53:00 Conclusion and Farewell

P.S. We only touch briefly on gold in this episode, but if you want to dig deeper, you may want to check out yesterday’s issue of Crisis Investing. We cover gold’s recent rally, what it means for producers, introduce a brand-new pick we expect to keep outperforming, and do a full review of every gold position in our portfolio—because owning gold is one thing, but owning the right gold stocks is another.