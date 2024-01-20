School is secretly dripping the poison of immorality into your kid's ear - An important Live Stream From Doug's Uruguay Farm

Today we talk about all that's wrong with schools and a bit about the project Maxim is working on: https://www.greatman.com/publish/posts/detail/140740355
Today we join Doug Casey live to address education, ethics, international opportunities, and his personal intellectual journey. Explore the challenges infiltrating today's education system, specifically 'wokeness' and indoctrination strategies, and their implications on morality. Opportunities in Russia and Africa for young individuals.
Doug's intellectual voyage, shaped by H. L. Mencken, Barry Goldwater, Ayn Rand, Henry Hazlitt, and the Tannehills, and understand the influence these figures had on his worldview.
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction and Starting the Conversation
01:04 Discussing the Impact of Smoking Laws
02:52 The Shift in Language and Society
03:29 The Importance of Sound Check and Audience Interaction
03:50 The Degradation of Education and Its Impact
04:41 The Influence of Media and Politics in Education
05:20 The Struggle for Accountability in Private Schools
06:01 The Personal Experience of Public School
10:13 The Challenge of Accessing Curriculum Information
11:38 The Consequences of a Lack of Personal Responsibility in Education
19:54 The Importance of Personal Ethical Codes
39:55 The Impact of Socialism on Education
43:12 Discussing the Potential of CBDC in Uruguay
44:33 The Impact of CBDC on Tax Evasion and Crime
45:08 Exploring the Reasons Behind Drug Use
46:10 The Pros and Cons of Moving to Africa
52:01 The Question of Argentina and Uruguay Joining BRICS
54:03 The Potential of Living and Working in Bermuda
01:14:00 The Importance of Work-Life Balance
01:17:37 The Development of Free Market Capitalism Ideals
01:24:48 Final Thoughts and Wrap Up