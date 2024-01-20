School is secretly dripping the poison of immorality into your kid's ear - An important Live Stream From Doug's Uruguay Farm

Today we talk about all that's wrong with schools and a bit about the project Maxim is working on: https://www.greatman.com/publish/posts/detail/140740355

Today we join Doug Casey live to address education, ethics, international opportunities, and his personal intellectual journey. Explore the challenges infiltrating today's education system, specifically 'wokeness' and indoctrination strategies, and their implications on morality. Opportunities in Russia and Africa for young individuals.

Doug's intellectual voyage, shaped by H. L. Mencken, Barry Goldwater, Ayn Rand, Henry Hazlitt, and the Tannehills, and understand the influence these figures had on his worldview.

Chapters:

00:00 Introduction and Starting the Conversation

01:04 Discussing the Impact of Smoking Laws

02:52 The Shift in Language and Society

03:29 The Importance of Sound Check and Audience Interaction

03:50 The Degradation of Education and Its Impact

04:41 The Influence of Media and Politics in Education

05:20 The Struggle for Accountability in Private Schools

06:01 The Personal Experience of Public School

10:13 The Challenge of Accessing Curriculum Information

11:38 The Consequences of a Lack of Personal Responsibility in Education

19:54 The Importance of Personal Ethical Codes

39:55 The Impact of Socialism on Education

43:12 Discussing the Potential of CBDC in Uruguay

44:33 The Impact of CBDC on Tax Evasion and Crime

45:08 Exploring the Reasons Behind Drug Use

46:10 The Pros and Cons of Moving to Africa

52:01 The Question of Argentina and Uruguay Joining BRICS

54:03 The Potential of Living and Working in Bermuda

01:14:00 The Importance of Work-Life Balance

01:17:37 The Development of Free Market Capitalism Ideals

01:24:48 Final Thoughts and Wrap Up