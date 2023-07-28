Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

RFK jr. Denied Secret Service Protection by Biden Administration
RFK jr. Denied Secret Service Protection by Biden Administration

Jul 28, 2023

Doug Casey's Take [ep.#270]

In a shocking move, Biden Administration denies protection detail to leading presidential candidate RFK jr.

Plus - Doug Casey and Matt Smith discuss the recent trend of banks closing accounts of individuals who go against the state narrative. They mention specific cases such as Dr. Joseph Mercola and Nigel Farage. They highlight the fact that these banks are all acting in concert and being directed by hidden masters in the state. Overall, they emphasize the seriousness and perniciousness of this issue and the lack of awareness or concern from the general public.

Link to announcement about denial of protection detail: https://twitter.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1684909385376575488

