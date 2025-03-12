Playback speed
Share post
Porter Stansberry: Robots, Market Crashes, and the Biggest Mistakes in History

Doug Casey's Take [ep.#375]
Mar 12, 2025
1
Transcript

Porter Stansberry joined Doug Casey and me for a conversation packed with big ideas, predictions, and blunt truth-telling. It's classic Porter—unfiltered, provocative, and deeply insightful.

We dug into some fascinating questions:

  • What's the single worst mistake made by an individual in our lifetimes? Porter's answer may surprise you (hint: it involves Warren Buffett).

  • How quickly will AI and robots transform society? Doug, Porter, and I debate whether we're facing revolution or evolution.

  • Porter shares a contrarian investment idea you probably haven't heard about—but should.

  • And, of course, we dive deep into the newsletter business, reflecting on the lessons learned from legends like Bill Bonner, and discuss why some newsletters thrive and others implode.

As always, Porter tells it like it is—with no sugar-coating.

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
