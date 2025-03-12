Porter Stansberry: Robots, Market Crashes, and the Biggest Mistakes in History

Porter Stansberry joined Doug Casey and me for a conversation packed with big ideas, predictions, and blunt truth-telling. It's classic Porter—unfiltered, provocative, and deeply insightful.
We dug into some fascinating questions:
What's the single worst mistake made by an individual in our lifetimes? Porter's answer may surprise you (hint: it involves Warren Buffett).
How quickly will AI and robots transform society? Doug, Porter, and I debate whether we're facing revolution or evolution.
Porter shares a contrarian investment idea you probably haven't heard about—but should.
And, of course, we dive deep into the newsletter business, reflecting on the lessons learned from legends like Bill Bonner, and discuss why some newsletters thrive and others implode.
As always, Porter tells it like it is—with no sugar-coating.
Share this post