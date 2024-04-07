Our Greatest Threat

How to take advantage of the "Last Gold Bull Market": https://www.crisisInvesting.com

Doug Casey and Matt Smith discussed various topics, including the French Revolution, gold coins, property rights, and migration. They believe a gold bull market has started, and gold stocks are undervalued. Uruguay and Argentina have good property rights, but the government is the greatest threat to property everywhere. Massive migration into the U.S. will cause major problems.

Chapters:

00:00 Intro with Viewer Questions: Book Recommendations and More 00:06The French Revolution: Insights and Anecdotes 02:30 Fiat Money and Inflation in France 05:08 Debating Democracy vs. Republic: A Philosophical Discussion 06:09 Anarcho-Capitalism 06:41 Gold Coins and the Risk of Counterfeits: An Expert's Take 08:16 Navigating the Metals Bull Market: Strategies and Predictions 14:03 Considering Belize as a Bug-Out Location Amidst Migration Concerns 14:48 The Dynamics of Gold Markets and Future Speculations 16:51 Property Rights in Uruguay and Argentina: A Comparative Analysis 21:01 The Digital Nations Club: Surveillance, Control, and the Future 22:14 Exploring Citizenship and Tax Implications in Argentina 24:33 Lifestyle and Living Costs: From Tasmania to Thailand 31:18 Addressing Migration Issues and Government Policies 37:45 Wrapping Up: Final Thoughts and Weekend Wishes