Share post
"Ominous Portentous" - Signs the Great Reset Is Near

Doug Casey's Take [ep.#356]
Matt Smith
and
Doug Casey
Nov 01, 2024
11
4
Transcript

Doug’s fresh from a trip across Southeast Asia, and in today’s episode, we dive into the contrasts between East and West. From the comparative pristine streets of Thailand to the hotel standards in Malaysia, Doug lays out why he believes that part of the world is the place to be – and what that means for those of us still dealing with the decay of Western cities.

We also get into some historical events of the day, from Encyclopedia Britannica’s pages to an old encounter with Sean Connery. And for anyone keeping an eye on the bond markets and the dollar, we’ve got a few cautionary tales. From Yellen’s bizarre “omen” during a press conference to bank losses that dwarf those of 2008, the signs for the dollar aren’t good.

Get comfortable; this episode is packed with Doug’s classic take on culture, opportunities in oddball markets, and a sobering look at the U.S. financial system’s fragile state.

Timestamps

00:00 - Introduction and Doug’s return from Asia

01:00 - Encyclopedia Britannica and today's historical events

03:00 - Halloween, secularization, and cultural shifts

05:00 - Doug’s experience almost meeting Sean Connery

08:00 - Doug’s reflections on Southeast Asia: Malaysia and Thailand

10:00 - Qatar and Emirates: Observations on airline quality

12:00 - Comparing infrastructure and service quality in Asia vs. the U.S.

15:00 - Discussing Sri Lanka's economy and opportunities

17:30 - Reflections on speculative opportunities in Sri Lanka

19:30 - Arthur C. Clarke’s connection to Sri Lanka

22:00 - Discussion on bond markets and the current U.S. financial climate

24:00 - Banking sector risks and bond yield trends

26:30 - The cost of elder care in Southeast Asia vs. the U.S.

30:00 - Social Security, Medicare, and U.S. budget challenges

32:00 - Reflections on upcoming U.S. elections and economic trajectory

34:30 - "Civil War" movie review and implications for U.S. stability

37:00 - Living through crisis: Ukraine and Sri Lanka analogies

38:30 - Tribute to Gonzalo Lira

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
