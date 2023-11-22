Melei wins in Argentina, JFK, French Foreign Legion, and more

Join our email list to get Special reports and updates: https://dougcasey.substack.com/about

Chapters: 00:00 Intro

The assassination of JFK (00:00:15) Discussion about JFK's assassination, including personal memories, the Warren Commission report, and suspicions surrounding the event.

Presidential assassinations in American history (00:01:17) Exploration of presidential assassinations in American history, including Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley, and JFK, and the security measures in place for presidents.

Medical practices and presidential assassinations (00:07:25) Talk about the medical practices in history, including the case of Garfield's assassination and how his doctors may have contributed to his death. Also, mention of George Washington's treatment and Teddy Roosevelt's assassination attempt.

The French Foreign Legion (00:14:29) Discussion about the French Foreign Legion, including its history, recruitment process, and the experience of being a legionnaire.

Charles de Gaulle and the Gold Window (00:20:08) Exploration of Charles de Gaulle's role in pressuring the US to close the gold window and his reputation in France and around the world.

Margaret Thatcher's Resignation (00:23:51) Reflection on Margaret Thatcher's impact on transforming England and improving the standard of living before her resignation in 1990.

The birth of Charles de Gaulle (00:24:59) Discussion about Argentina's potential for growth and prosperity, comparing it to its historical decline.

Concerns about living in the US (00:29:00) Conversation about the possibility of a civil war in the US and the erosion of civil liberties, including the passing of laws that allow rounding up individuals suspected of having a communicable disease.

Rising tensions and concerns for Jews (00:31:35) Discussion about the increasing anti-Semitic sentiment on social media and the fear and pressure faced by the Jewish community, with mention of the ADL and blowback against leftist ideas.

The birth of an ancap (00:38:25) Doug talks about someone who identifies as an anarcho-capitalist and their beliefs about the government.

The benefits of dollarization (00:43:22) The conversation discusses the advantages of using the US dollar as a currency in countries like Panama, Ecuador, and El Salvador.

Improving Argentina's economy (00:47:01) The potential improvements in Argentina's economy by eliminating regulations, currency exchange problems, and import/export issues are discussed.

The corruption of Cristina Kirchner (00:53:50) Mention of Cristina Kirchner's immunity and conviction, as well as allegations of her stealing billions of dollars and finding cash buried on her property.