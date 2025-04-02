Playback speed
Liberation Day! - Doug Casey on Trump, Gold, and Whether Milei's Already Been Compromised

Doug Casey's Take [ep.#378]
Matt Smith
and
doug casey
Apr 02, 2025
Hey everyone—Matt here.

We just dropped a brand new episode of Doug Casey’s Take, and, as usual, Doug doesn’t hold back. We talked about:

  • Trump’s chaotic foreign policy and what Doug suspects is really going on behind the scenes

  • Why Doug is rapidly losing confidence in Argentina’s Javier Milei

  • Gold's breakout past $3,100—and why nobody cares (yet)

  • The fragility of today’s economic "assets" and why most of them are just credit illusions

Some quotes from the episode:

"Trump is acting like he suffers from bipolar disorder. He has no philosophical core whatsoever."

"If Milei was serious about integrating gold into the economy, why the hell did he ship Argentina’s reserves to Europe?"

"NATO is a self-licking ice cream cone. A completely worthless organization that should be abolished."

"Most of the wealth people think they have isn't real. All of it can disappear in a heartbeat."

Doug also gives his take on why civil war in the U.S. is more likely than people want to admit—and why the next phase of the economy could be an ugly reckoning.

