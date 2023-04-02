Kevin O'Leary: Rotten Fascist? or Just Gutless?

To learn more about our private member service, Doug Casey's Phyle visit https://phyle.co
In today's episode we discuss the RESTRICT ACT and the dire consequences for freedom it represents. Then Doug explains why it is that so called "Free market capitalists" like Kevin O'leary are so eager for government intervention (when it's good for them, of course).
Join our email list to get Special reports and updates: https://dougcasey.substack.com/about
Connect with us on Telegram: https://t.me/dougcasey