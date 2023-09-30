Justice in the Era of Lawfare: Looting, Expropriation, and Corruption

Still suspended on YouTube. We think it ends soon, but who knows? Oppressive regimes like to keep the rules vague so you never if you're gonna get the whip, Youtube is no different.
On today's episode, we discuss the so-called justice system in the Era of Lawfare And we respond to viewer questions. In particular:
Language degrades and California is “discovered”
Why is the US training African Soldiers… Again?
Dissolution of Trump's corporate structures and likely expropriation of his assets
Asset forfeiture by the state. The long decline in property rights
Riots and looting in Philadelphia and parallels with looting behavior of political and financial elite
Wealth, debt, the middle class and the importance of wise decisions.
Why would the fed disrupt their bonanza fiat system and replace it with a CBDC?
Have IQs declined in recent generations?
What’s the good news? We have some ideas.