Is History a Lie? - How to Find a Worthy Heir - RFK Jr & The CIA [ep#290]

Chapters: 00:00 Intro History and its reality (00:00:29) Discussion on the existence and verifiability of history, including personal experiences and evidence.

Finding a worthy beneficiary (00:05:05) Exploration of the challenge of finding a deserving recipient for wealth and the importance of choosing wisely.

Moral character as a priority (00:10:04) Emphasis on moral character as the key factor in determining worthiness, and the suggestion of using an ethics test as a filtering mechanism.

The question of finding worthy beneficiaries (00:13:57) Discussion on the challenges of finding worthy beneficiaries for wealth and the importance of actively seeking them out.

The Hanseatic League and its relevance to libertarianism (00:18:42) Exploration of the success of the Hanseatic League as a libertarian association and why it is not being adopted by libertarians today.

Doug's opinion on investing in bonds (00:21:02) Doug's perspective on the risks associated with investing in bonds, including currency risk, interest rate risk, and default risk.

The question of whether history is real (00:26:54) The speakers discuss the optimism of youth and the idea of changing the world, as well as the speaker's lack of interest in non-fiction.

The importance of moral character (00:29:16) The speakers reflect on the arc of life and the shift in perspective from wanting to change the world to questioning its worth. They also discuss the pursuit of happiness and the purpose of life.

The value of unconventional paths (00:32:05) The speakers talk about the speaker's son and his unconventional approach to education and career choices. They discuss the challenges of following an unconventional path and the lack of certainty compared to traditional paths like going to college.

The Great Taking and Vaulted Gold (00:37:57) Discussion on the book "The Great Taking" by David Webb and the safety of vaulted gold outside the banking system.

Government Control and Beneficial Ownership (00:38:39) Concerns about governments working together and the potential requirement for gold storage facilities to report beneficial owners.

Recommended Cold Storage Companies (00:40:01) Recommendation from InternationalMan.com

The wind power generation and tearing down wind farms (00:51:26) The speakers discuss their views on wind power generation and the practice of tearing down wind farms to build coal plants.

The quote from Philip K. Dick (00:52:54) One of the speakers mentions a quote from Philip K. Dick about reality and belief.

The possibility of a nuclear war starting with Israel (00:54:03) The speakers discuss the potential for a nuclear war starting with Israel and the emotional responses surrounding the topic.