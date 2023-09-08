How the World Looks in Five Years and What To Do About It Now

If you like these podcasts, it's time to join our email list. It's quite possible that the censorship hammer will soon fall on us here.

Chapters: 00:00 Intro

The use of "we" when referring to the US government [00:00:02] The speakers discuss why they use the word "we" when referring to actions of the US government, and the rhetorical device behind it.

Cryptocurrencies as a currency [00:04:20] The speakers discuss whether they hold cryptocurrencies and if they have used them as a currency.

The outcome of the dialectic between capitalism and communism [00:05:30] The speakers discuss the potential outcome of the dialectic between capitalism and communism, and the concept of technocracy.

The potential outcome of the dialectic between capitalism and communism [00:20:09]

Doug discusses the possibility of turning the economy around through executive action, using the example of Chile's transformation under Pinochet.

The implications of the book "The Great Taking" [00:17:59]

Doug mentions the book "The Great Taking" and its relevance to the discussion about brokerage accounts and potential confiscation of gold.

The current state of Argentina as a libertarian paradise [00:25:28]

Doug talks about the state of Argentina and its status as a libertarian paradise, stating that while it is a nice place to live, it is not a true libertarian paradise.

The libertarian paradise [00:26:46] Discussion about the concept of a libertarian paradise and its feasibility.

The implications of smart electric meters [00:30:46] Exploration of the UK's smart electric meter laws and the potential consequences of digitally regulating electricity usage.

The age to get married and have kids [00:33:40] Opinions on when it is recommended to get married and have children, considering different paths in life and personal circumstances.

The meaning of life and having kids [00:40:21] Discussion on the meaningfulness of having kids and how it can shape one's life.

The possibility of North Korea becoming a free country [00:44:41] Exploration of the chances of North Korea becoming a more free country in the future.

Indentured servitude and its place in society [00:49:08] Conversation about the historical and present-day significance of indentured servitude and its potential benefits.

The immigration system [00:51:17] Discussion about the benefits of a better immigration system that allows for the proper integration and incarceration of immigrants.

The Great Taking and liquidating assets [00:53:12] Addressing the question of whether they plan to liquidate stocks and bonds in response to the information presented in the book "The Great Taking."

Opinions on Freemasons [00:54:34] Sharing personal experiences and opinions on Freemasons, discussing the potential conspiracies surrounding the organization.

Viktor Orban's interview [01:03:44] Discussion about Tucker Carlson's interview with Viktor Orban in Hungary and the importance of increasing the visibility of these ideas.

Importance of hearing leaders outside the US [01:04:29] The significance of Americans hearing leaders from outside the US who do not speak English, providing a broader perspective.

Melaye's actions in Argentina [01:05:05] Speculation on what Melaye might do or not do in Argentina before the world blows up.