Get Ready for The Great Taking

The Great Taking Book: http://www.thegreattaking.com

The Fruits of Graft: https://www.amazon.com/Fruits-Graft-Great-Depressions-Then-ebook/dp/B005FG6328

Chris Mcintosh's Capitalist Exploits Newsletter: https://capitalistexploits.at/

Timestamps:

The State's Crackdown on January 6th Insurrectionists [00:02:12] Discussion on the sentencing of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers associated with the January 6th insurrection.

Indictments Against Former President Trump [00:07:17] Exploration of the multiple indictments against former President Trump in four separate jurisdictions.

Possibility of No 2024 Election and Military General in Power [00:12:16] Speculation on the potential for there not being a 2024 election and the possibility of a military general being put in power.

The legal situation and potential consequences for Trump [00:14:27] Discussion about Trump's legal situation, including federal charges, state charges in Georgia, and the potential impact on his presidency and prison sentence.

The book "The Great Taking" and its implications [00:15:50] Introduction to the book "The Great Taking" by Chris McIntosh, discussing its availability, the author's motivations, and the book's focus on the changing nature of ownership and securities.

The historical context and potential future of financial crises [00:20:33] Explanation of the historical shift from physical stock certificates to digital assets, the lack of ownership in securities, and the potential for a future financial crisis and "rug pull" on securities.

Owning real estate and tangible assets [00:27:02] Discussion on the advantages of owning real estate and the potential risks during economic crises.

Actions taken during the Great Depression [00:28:10] Explanation of how the government's actions, such as changing reserve ratios and increasing income tax rates, worsened the economic situation.

Impact of speculators on ski resort towns [00:32:19] Exploration of how speculators buying houses and renting them out as short-term rentals negatively affect local residents and create a two-tiered society.

The possibility of gold confiscation [00:39:18] Discussion on whether the government might try to confiscate gold from individual owners.

The potential monetization of gold ETFs [00:40:25] Speculation on the government monetizing gold ETFs like GLD and offering cash in exchange.

The orchestrated financial crises and attacks on the financial system [00:41:37] Exploration of the argument that previous financial crises were orchestrated and the potential for coordinated attacks on the financial system.