Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
17h

I agree; the Federal Reserve is not really independent. But President Trump is taking this point to the extreme.

My own thinking is that a quasi-government entity shouldn't be involved in setting interest rates. It's price fixing, in a slightly different form. It's setting the price of money.

Reply
Share
Lauran's avatar
Lauran
15h

The Fed IS a useless and crooked. I should be investigated. We do not need 9 to 12 governors who know very little about anything managing a country that is quietly going broke, with every banker dipping into the till. The building that is being renovated was given to contractors who are also scamming. You do not need 2.8 billion dollars to redo a building with great bones, and elevators that work. You do not need a fancy restaurant and spa, and gym....in a building where meetings and work should take place. The contractors must have seem Powell coming. The best thing we can do is redo this entity.

Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture