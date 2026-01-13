Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Sally Miller
9h

And what about America’s northern border? Prime Minister Carney is currently in China. It’s a very sticky relationship. How does this play out?

dp755
7h

I believe this is a move to have the CCP think twice about the rare earth and silver embargo's, using the resources of Venezuela that the CCP has set up and invested in.

It's also probably a way to make sure they don't confiscate all the past American investments trying to leave China and payback for all the IP theft they've done over the years.

