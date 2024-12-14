Fate Of The (American) Empire

In this episode, Doug and I discuss Sir John Glubb's seminal 1976 essay 'The Fate of Empires and the Search for Survival.'

Glubb says all empires have a common life cycle - pioneers, conquests, commerce, affluence, intellect, decadence, and decline and collapse. We talk through the various stages and point out the parts of the essay that we find most relevant to the situation we find ourselves in today.

As it turns out, the welfare state, influx of foreigners, internal political divisions, the loss of virtue and the rise of materialism, and even the emergence of feminism are not unique to the American Empire.



We encourage you to read Glubb’s entire essay here. It’s enlightening, relatively short, and a pleasure to read.





Time stamps from the episode:

00:00 Introduction and Overview

00:19 The Fate of Empires: An Introduction

03:12 Stages of Empire: From Pioneers to Decline

05:24 Historical Examples of Empires

13:40 The Age of Commerce and Its Impact

20:27 The Age of Intellect and Its Consequences

25:34 Modern Reflections on Empire

29:37 The Role of Education and Intellectualism

30:36 Historical Civil Wars and Internal Conflicts

31:24 The Influx of Foreigners in Great Empires

37:06 The Roman Mob and Free Distributions

47:38 Decadence and Moral Corruption

53:20 Summary and Final Thoughts