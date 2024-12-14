Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Fate Of The (American) Empire

Doug Casey's Take ep.#362
Matt Smith
Dec 14, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

In this episode, Doug and I discuss Sir John Glubb's seminal 1976 essay 'The Fate of Empires and the Search for Survival.'

Glubb says all empires have a common life cycle - pioneers, conquests, commerce, affluence, intellect, decadence, and decline and collapse. We talk through the various stages and point out the parts of the essay that we find most relevant to the situation we find ourselves in today.

As it turns out, the welfare state, influx of foreigners, internal political divisions, the loss of virtue and the rise of materialism, and even the emergence of feminism are not unique to the American Empire.

We encourage you to read Glubb’s entire essay here. It’s enlightening, relatively short, and a pleasure to read.

Time stamps from the episode:

00:00 Introduction and Overview

00:19 The Fate of Empires: An Introduction

03:12 Stages of Empire: From Pioneers to Decline

05:24 Historical Examples of Empires

13:40 The Age of Commerce and Its Impact

20:27 The Age of Intellect and Its Consequences

25:34 Modern Reflections on Empire

29:37 The Role of Education and Intellectualism

30:36 Historical Civil Wars and Internal Conflicts

31:24 The Influx of Foreigners in Great Empires

37:06 The Roman Mob and Free Distributions

47:38 Decadence and Moral Corruption

53:20 Summary and Final Thoughts

Discussion about this podcast

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matt Smith
Recent Episodes
Vigilante Justice, World War III, and Market Bifurcation
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey
E.B. Tucker on Markets, Lifestyle, and the Changing World
  Matt SmithE.B. Tucker, and Doug Casey
"This isn't going to be a peaceful transfer of power."
  Doug CaseyLTG USA (RET) Michael T. Flynn, and Matt Smith
The US Economy Will Collapse: How Trump Should Handle It
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey
Doug Casey & Michael Yon on the Election and What Comes Next
  Matt SmithDoug Casey, and Michael Yon
"Ominous Portentous" - Signs the Great Reset Is Near
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey
Doug Casey's Take on Thailand
  Doug Casey and Michael Yon