E.B. Tucker on Markets, Lifestyle, and the Changing World

A couple of days ago, Doug Casey and I met up with

in Montevideo for dinner and a conversation. The corner of a hotel lobby isn’t the ideal setting for recording a podcast, but conversations in person beat the hell out of zoom.

I think you’ll enjoy listening to these two veterans of finance and contrarian thinking discuss markets, lifestyle, and the changing world around us. I sure did.

E.B. is a fun person to hang out with. Agree with him or not, his sharp mind and contagious enthusiasm has a way of making you think differently about the world.



Please Note: I captured the conversation with a new portable camera that literally has a mind of its own. Several minutes into the conversation the AI in the camera went wild. I only figured out how to disable this after the recording finished. Sorry.

Key Discussion Points:

[00:00:00] - Opening in Montevideo, Uruguay - EB's tennis adventures in South America

[00:02:00] - Post-election market analysis and gold price movements

[00:04:00] - Discussion of modern monetary policy and debt cycles

[00:12:00] - Art market observations and the $6 million banana

[00:17:00] - AI arms race and power infrastructure challenges

[00:23:00] - Bitcoin's mainstreaming and institutional adoption

[00:27:00] - Corporate culture shifts and modern business practices

[00:31:00] - Minimalist living and travel philosophy

[00:34:00] - On money, happiness, and priorities

[00:41:00] - Analysis of Argentina's political and economic situation under Milei

EB Tucker’s books:

Why Gold? Why Now?: The War Against Your Wealth and How to Win It https://a.co/d/6Q2s3sm

Not For Sale: How To Survive and Thrive In a World That Wants to Control You https://a.co/d/9wYH4Cb

The Tucker Letter