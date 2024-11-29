Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

E.B. Tucker on Markets, Lifestyle, and the Changing World

Doug Casey's Take [ep.#360]
Matt Smith
,
E.B. Tucker
, and
Doug Casey
Nov 29, 2024
Share
Transcript

A couple of days ago, Doug Casey and I met up with

E.B. Tucker
in Montevideo for dinner and a conversation. The corner of a hotel lobby isn’t the ideal setting for recording a podcast, but conversations in person beat the hell out of zoom.

I think you’ll enjoy listening to these two veterans of finance and contrarian thinking discuss markets, lifestyle, and the changing world around us. I sure did.

E.B. is a fun person to hang out with. Agree with him or not, his sharp mind and contagious enthusiasm has a way of making you think differently about the world.

Please Note: I captured the conversation with a new portable camera that literally has a mind of its own. Several minutes into the conversation the AI in the camera went wild. I only figured out how to disable this after the recording finished. Sorry.

Key Discussion Points:

[00:00:00] - Opening in Montevideo, Uruguay - EB's tennis adventures in South America

[00:02:00] - Post-election market analysis and gold price movements

[00:04:00] - Discussion of modern monetary policy and debt cycles

[00:12:00] - Art market observations and the $6 million banana

[00:17:00] - AI arms race and power infrastructure challenges

[00:23:00] - Bitcoin's mainstreaming and institutional adoption

[00:27:00] - Corporate culture shifts and modern business practices

[00:31:00] - Minimalist living and travel philosophy

[00:34:00] - On money, happiness, and priorities

[00:41:00] - Analysis of Argentina's political and economic situation under Milei

EB Tucker’s books:

Why Gold? Why Now?: The War Against Your Wealth and How to Win It https://a.co/d/6Q2s3sm

Not For Sale: How To Survive and Thrive In a World That Wants to Control You https://a.co/d/9wYH4Cb

The Tucker Letter

E.B. Tucker

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matt Smith
E.B. Tucker
Writes The Tucker Letter Subscribe
Doug Casey
Recent Episodes
"This isn't going to be a peaceful transfer of power."
  Doug CaseyLTG USA (RET) Michael T. Flynn, and Matt Smith
The US Economy Will Collapse: How Trump Should Handle It
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey
Doug Casey & Michael Yon on the Election and What Comes Next
  Matt SmithDoug Casey, and Michael Yon
"Ominous Portentous" - Signs the Great Reset Is Near
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey
Doug Casey's Take on Thailand
  Doug Casey and Michael Yon
This is a WAR on white Americans
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey
The Crisis Inflection Point Is Near...
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey