Doug Casey's Take [ep#300] Where's Lloyd Austin?

Where's Lloyd Austin?
Mentioned in this video:
Jayant Bhandari: Midnight’s Children https://youtu.be/4pqOVbp0n9A?si=OUnU_DA5v28LG98Z
Owen Benjamin: https://twitter.com/OwenBenjamin
U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin's health and absence from the public eye.
The speakers also delve into potential candidates for the U.S. presidential election, specifically discussing Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy. They question historical accounts and remark on the anniversary of the Virgin Islands being bought by the U.S. from Denmark, amidst other historical events. The conversation concludes with brief chit-chat about Muhammad Ali and contemporary figures like Kanye West.
Chapters:
00:00 Intro 00:02 Introduction and Casual Conversation 00:49 Discussing Lloyd Austin's Health and Absence 02:56 Debate on the Role of Kathleen Hicks 03:25 Reflections on Government Positions and Titles 04:28 Critique of Military Policies and Leadership 07:51 Speculations on Future Political Scenarios 17:01 Remembering Historical Events 37:45 Discussion on the Influence of Politics in Sports 40:59 Closing Remarks and Personal Anecdotes