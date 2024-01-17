Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Doug Casey's Take [ep#300] Where's Lloyd Austin?
0:00
-42:53

Doug Casey's Take [ep#300] Where's Lloyd Austin?

Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing's avatar
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
Jan 17, 2024

Where's Lloyd Austin? 

Mentioned in this video: 

Jayant Bhandari: Midnight’s Children https://youtu.be/4pqOVbp0n9A?si=OUnU_DA5v28LG98Z

Owen Benjamin: https://twitter.com/OwenBenjamin

U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin's health and absence from the public eye. 

The speakers also delve into potential candidates for the U.S. presidential election, specifically discussing Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy. They question historical accounts and remark on the anniversary of the Virgin Islands being bought by the U.S. from Denmark, amidst other historical events. The conversation concludes with brief chit-chat about Muhammad Ali and contemporary figures like Kanye West.

Chapters: 

00:00 Intro 00:02 Introduction and Casual Conversation 00:49 Discussing Lloyd Austin's Health and Absence 02:56 Debate on the Role of Kathleen Hicks 03:25 Reflections on Government Positions and Titles 04:28 Critique of Military Policies and Leadership 07:51 Speculations on Future Political Scenarios 17:01 Remembering Historical Events 37:45 Discussion on the Influence of Politics in Sports 40:59 Closing Remarks and Personal Anecdotes

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture