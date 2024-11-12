Doug Casey & Michael Yon on the Election and What Comes Next

I recently sat down with Doug Casey and Michael Yon in Buenos Aires for a wide-ranging discussion about the recent U.S. election and what it means for the future. This was a special treat since we rarely get to record in person.

While there's a lot of euphoria around Trump's victory, we dive into why that enthusiasm might be misplaced. Michael makes a fascinating distinction between Zionists and Jews that you don't often hear, and explains why he believes expanding war in the Middle East is almost inevitable. Doug shares his controversial take on why defaulting on the U.S. debt might actually be the only path forward.

We also get into some wild historical parallels, like Michael's compelling comparison between the early Taliban and the KKK's origins. And for those concerned about America's future, we discuss why putting your faith in any political savior is dangerous - whether you voted for Trump or not.

This is one of our most candid conversations yet about the real challenges facing America and why personal responsibility matters more than ever.

Timestamps

00:00 Introduction and Setting the Scene

00:16 Election Surprises and Reactions

02:15 Trump's Influence and Future Predictions

09:41 Border Issues and Immigration Policies

17:47 Drug Culture and Societal Impact

30:11 Historical Parallels and Reflections

33:31 Economic Schemes of the 1920s

34:13 Concerns About Trump's Foreign Policy

34:49 Geopolitical Strategies and Conflicts

35:54 Zionism and Its Global Influence

40:10 The Role of Evangelical Christians

44:49 Economic Policies and Potential Mistakes

47:07 The Debt Crisis and Government Control

48:23 Military Presence and National Defense

49:16 The Nature of Zionism and Trump's Allegiances

53:18 Final Thoughts on the Election and Future