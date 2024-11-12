Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Doug Casey & Michael Yon on the Election and What Comes Next

From Buenos Aires Doug Casey's Take [ep.#357]
Matt Smith
,
Doug Casey
, and
Michael Yon
Nov 12, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

I recently sat down with Doug Casey and Michael Yon in Buenos Aires for a wide-ranging discussion about the recent U.S. election and what it means for the future. This was a special treat since we rarely get to record in person.

While there's a lot of euphoria around Trump's victory, we dive into why that enthusiasm might be misplaced. Michael makes a fascinating distinction between Zionists and Jews that you don't often hear, and explains why he believes expanding war in the Middle East is almost inevitable. Doug shares his controversial take on why defaulting on the U.S. debt might actually be the only path forward.

We also get into some wild historical parallels, like Michael's compelling comparison between the early Taliban and the KKK's origins. And for those concerned about America's future, we discuss why putting your faith in any political savior is dangerous - whether you voted for Trump or not.

This is one of our most candid conversations yet about the real challenges facing America and why personal responsibility matters more than ever.

Let me know what you think in the comments.

Timestamps

00:00 Introduction and Setting the Scene

00:16 Election Surprises and Reactions

02:15 Trump's Influence and Future Predictions

09:41 Border Issues and Immigration Policies

17:47 Drug Culture and Societal Impact

30:11 Historical Parallels and Reflections

33:31 Economic Schemes of the 1920s

34:13 Concerns About Trump's Foreign Policy

34:49 Geopolitical Strategies and Conflicts

35:54 Zionism and Its Global Influence

40:10 The Role of Evangelical Christians

44:49 Economic Policies and Potential Mistakes

47:07 The Debt Crisis and Government Control

48:23 Military Presence and National Defense

49:16 The Nature of Zionism and Trump's Allegiances

53:18 Final Thoughts on the Election and Future

Discussion about this podcast

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matt Smith
Michael Yon
Writes Michael’s Newsletter Subscribe
Doug Casey
Recent Episodes
"Ominous Portentous" - Signs the Great Reset Is Near
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey
Doug Casey's Take on Thailand
  Doug Casey and Michael Yon
This is a WAR on white Americans
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey
The Crisis Inflection Point Is Near...
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey
Election Memes and America's Dark Reality
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey
Who Really Won the Debate?
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey
Que mala! Can Trump Delay the Inevitable?
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey