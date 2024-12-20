Playback speed
Coup d'etat underway in Europe: Is America next?

Conversation with Călin Georgescu, Romania's should-be President
Matt Smith
Dec 20, 2024
Transcript

Today Doug and I were joined by Călin Georgescu, the victor of the first round of the Romanian presidential elections, to discuss the disastrous move by the Romanian supreme court to annul the election results.

Georgescu talks about the series of events leading up to the annulment of the election results, his pro-peace platform, and his plans for Romania's sovereignty and economic independence. He offers a candid insight into his vision for Romania and the opposition he faces.

After the chat with Georgescu Doug and I talk about the broader implications for democracy and how the extreme action of the Romanian supreme court could foreshadow events in the United States leading up to Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Timestamps

00:00 Introduction to the Presidential Candidate

00:08 Timeline of Election Events

00:30 Controversial Election Results

01:47 Georgescu's Vision for Romania

04:14 Economic Independence and Sovereignty

06:57 Opposition to Mass Immigration and Medical Experiments

07:49 Romania's Stance on the Ukraine War

09:37 European Union and National Sovereignty

12:13 Call for International Support

19:32 Closing Remarks and Future Outlook

26:25 Runoff Elections and Third-Party Candidates

26:45 Supreme Court Interference in Elections

27:06 Critique of the U.S. Two-Party System

28:24 Historical Context: Federalist Papers and Political Factions

29:48 RFK Jr. and the Democratic Party

30:58 European Political Landscape

32:07 Public Dissatisfaction and Economic Inequality

33:17 Romania's Political Crisis

36:13 NATO and U.S. Military Presence

39:34 Drone Sightings and Government Inaction

46:06 Speculations and Conspiracy Theories

48:44 Concluding Thoughts and Future Updates

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
