China shocks TikTok users, LA Fires, and Trump eyes Greenland, Canada, Panama and more

Just got back on the mic with Doug after taking a breather between episodes. We packed a lot into this one - dove deep into the whole TikTok ban situation in the States and watched this mass exodus to the Chinese app, RedNote, unfold. It’s really eye-opening to see people discover the truth about life in China. Americans are learning, as I did, that much of what we’re told about “Red China” is an illusion.

We also got into the LA fires, what caused it, and what might be rebuilt where so many homes once stood. Plus, Doug weighs in on Trump’s comments about Greenland, Panama, Canada becoming the 51st state and the push to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

It was a fun one for us. I hope you enjoy it too.

Have a great weekend,

Matt