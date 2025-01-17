Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
11
1

China shocks TikTok users, LA Fires, and Trump eyes Greenland, Canada, Panama and more

Doug Casey's Take [ep.#366]
Matt Smith
and
Doug Casey
Jan 17, 2025
11
1
Share

Just got back on the mic with Doug after taking a breather between episodes. We packed a lot into this one - dove deep into the whole TikTok ban situation in the States and watched this mass exodus to the Chinese app, RedNote, unfold. It’s really eye-opening to see people discover the truth about life in China. Americans are learning, as I did, that much of what we’re told about “Red China” is an illusion.

We also got into the LA fires, what caused it, and what might be rebuilt where so many homes once stood. Plus, Doug weighs in on Trump’s comments about Greenland, Panama, Canada becoming the 51st state and the push to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

It was a fun one for us. I hope you enjoy it too.

Have a great weekend,

Matt

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matt Smith
Doug Casey
Recent Episodes
The H1B Controversy and The Big Differences Between India & The West
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey
Argentina is Booming: Why The US May Be Next...
  Matt Smith
Coup d'État Underway in Europe: Is America Next?
  Matt Smith
Fate Of The (American) Empire
  Matt Smith
Vigilante Justice, World War III, and Market Bifurcation
  Matt Smith and Doug Casey
E.B. Tucker on Markets, Lifestyle, and the Changing World
  Matt SmithE.B. Tucker, and Doug Casey
"This isn't going to be a peaceful transfer of power."
  Doug CaseyMichael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET), and Matt Smith