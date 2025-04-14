China Propaganda and The Coming New World Order

Each Monday at noon Founder/VIP members get together for a live collaboration call where we talk markets, geopolitics, and share boots on the ground updates. Calls are recorded for those unable to attend.

This week’s collaboration call started with $10 sneakers and $1,200 Birkin bags—and ended with a vision of a world no longer centered on the U.S. dollar.

In this week’s private call, we pulled the thread on something most Americans still haven’t noticed: a subtle, highly effective Chinese propaganda campaign running through TikTok and other social platforms. It’s not chest-thumping nationalism—it’s smart, soft, seductive. Chinese manufacturers are now directly courting Western consumers, showing the true cost of goods, calling out the Western middlemen, and selling you a Restoration Hardware knockoff sofa for a fraction of the price, customs included.

But make no mistake, this isn't just consumer empowerment—it's information warfare.

We also dove into the collapsing narrative of dollar supremacy. One of our hedge fund insiders described it bluntly: the dollar is in structural decline, and the trade of the next 18 months is short USD. Whether that means long euro, commodities, or foreign bonds, the shift is real. From Uruguay to Monaco, the wealthy are quietly moving out of dollars. Central banks have already made the pivot—more gold, fewer Treasuries.

This isn't doom-porn or goldbug fantasy. It's the unraveling of the post-Bretton Woods order.